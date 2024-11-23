Why Perk, Myers believe Warriors are ‘legit' title contenders

Kendrick Perkins believes the Warriors can contend for an NBA title this season.

The 14-year NBA veteran-turned-ESPN pundit praised Golden State on Friday’s edition of "NBA Countdown."

“The Warriors [have] been poppin’ in the West like Kendrick Lamar’s new album,” Perkins said. “When it comes down to what they’ve been doing. I’ve been watching this team since the preseason, and they have a certain type of look. They have a certain type of synergy about themselves. They defend at a high level with Draymond Green anchoring that defense. They’re No. 1 in perimeter defense.

“I believe the Warriors are legit title contenders, but I need to know Bob [Myers], do you believe they’re legit?”

Bob Myers, the former Golden State general manager and architect of the Warriors dynasty, echoed Perkins in declaring the team’s NBA championship potential.

“I think they’re going to win it every year, Perk,” Myers, now an ESPN analyst, jokingly explained. “I didn’t [think so] going into the season. They have certainly looked like it, why not? Here’s why I’d say why not. I’m surprised the West hasn’t looked as strong as it has. In 2022, I remember when I was there, I was talking to Mike Dunleavy and he said, ‘This is our chance because there’s no dominant team.’

"We can talk about a team that I mentioned as my Finals favorite in the West, that’s [the] Oklahoma City [Thunder]. I still think they’re going to be hard to get around but that’s the only team. That’s the only one I see as an obstacle for the Warriors right now.”

At 11-3 entering Friday, Golden State has been one of the surprises to start the NBA season. Between vintage Steph Curry and a deep bench that can score at will, the Warriors appear to be contenders in the Western Conference again.

The additions of Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III along with the development of some younger players have afforded Steve Kerr with one of the most versatile groups he has coached.

With most of the Western Conference contenders floundering to start the season, the Warriors have taken full advantage, and currently are tied for the No. 1 seed.

If this trend continues for the rest of the season, Myers and Perkins won’t be surprised if Golden State makes another NBA Finals run.

