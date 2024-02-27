Perkins, Hammon predict Kerr won't win another title with Warriors

During a fill-in-the-blank segment Monday on ESPN’s "NBA Today," analysts Kendrick Perkins and Becky Hammon predicted that Steve Kerr will not win another championship with the Warriors.

Host Malika Andrews asked Perkins, Hammon and Richard Jefferson to write down their answers to the question “Steve Kerr will win _ more titles in Golden State?” Perkins held up a blank piece of paper, explaining his reasoning that it was pointless to write a number down.

“[There] was no point in me actually writing a zero because they're not going to win another championship,” Perkins said.

Hammon held up a zero with an arrow through it, concurring that the Warriors will not win again during the Kerr era.

“Zero. But I love ya,“ Hammon said, explaining why she drew an arrow through her zero. ".. It's a zero, but it's an arrow because of Valentine's Day. It's an arrow because I still love them.”

Despite winning four NBA championships in his first 10 seasons as Golden State's, Kerr has drawn plenty of criticism from members of the media for his lineup decisions in recent years.

Perkins in particular has been a vocal critic of Kerr and the Warriors, repeatedly stating that he does not believe the team will make the NBA Finals again and that they should trade aging stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Despite their championship pedigree, the Warriors struggled at first to find consistency this season, with injuries and suspensions wreaking havoc on any potential for lineup consistency. But as winners of nine of their last 11 games, things are starting to turn around.

While rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have been nice surprises for the organization, Thompson found himself demoted to the bench earlier this month -- but since has served as a catalyst off the bench for Golden State in his new Sixth Man role.

Given the loaded Western Conference, the road back to the NBA Finals will be a difficult one for the Warriors, who currently are clinging to the final play-in spot.

