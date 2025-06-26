Had the Warriors not traded for Jimmy Butler in February, they would have been on the clock at No. 20 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Instead, the Miami Heat used the selection they acquired from Golden State in the deal to pick Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakučionis out of Illinois.

Kasparas Jakučionis is selected 20th overall by the @MiamiHEAT in the 2025 #NBADraft presented by State Farm!



Watch on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8zGJLebZIv — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2025

Jakučionis was a one-and-done freshman for the Fighting Illini, averaging 15.0 points on 44/32/85 shooting with 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 31.9 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound combo guard is regarded as "an adept playmaker capable of scoring or passing from anywhere on the floor," according to his NBA draft profile, and was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team and the All-Big Ten Third Team.

The Miami Heat have selected Kasparas Jakucionis with the No. 20 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.



The Heat are keeping this pick. Great value here with an elite-level pick and roll playmaker in the 6'6 Lithuanian point guard. pic.twitter.com/MFwi4DrpsC — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 26, 2025

In the multi-team trade back on Feb. 5, the Warriors acquired Butler and the No. 41 overall pick in the 2025 draft from the Heat in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schröder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and pick No. 20. Wiggins, Anderson and the 20th pick went to Miami, while Schröder and Waters landed with the Detroit Pistons.

Golden State dropped 21 spots in the draft and surrendered some key players in the deal, but Butler helped the Warriors become one of the NBA's best teams in their final playoff push before being ousted in the 2025 Western Conference semifinals.

The Heat, meanwhile, survived the NBA play-in tournament but were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening playoff round. Wiggins, a Bay Area fan favorite, averaged a solid 19.0 points on 45.8-percent shooting in his new Miami threads.

It remains to be seen how Jakučionis' NBA career with the Heat will wind up, and the Warriors have yet to make their move that officially will complete the Butler trade at No. 41. But as time passes, all eyes certainly will be on these two key pieces of a blockbuster deal from the 2024-25 NBA season.

