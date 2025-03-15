Why Draymond vs. KAT matchup is key to Warriors-Knicks outcome

When the Warriors and Knicks met 11 days ago in New York, New York forward Karl-Anthony Towns was declared out for personal reasons, which prompted a baseless and inappropriate reaction from Golden State forward Draymond Green.

Draymond implied on his weekly podcast that Towns was dodging Warriors forward Jimmy Butler, Towns’ teammate when they were on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The truth? The 7-footer was away to attend a memorial service.

Green’s disrespect for Towns is part of the backdrop Saturday when the teams meet at Chase Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:35. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 4:30 with Warriors Pregame Live, with Warriors Postgame Live immediately following the ABC telecast.

Both players say they have moved on, but this is the first time this season that they will share the court. Green, as in the past, will be the primary defender on Towns, who is in the absence of guard Jalen Brunson (ankle) is New York’s top scorer, at 24.2 points per game, on 54.2 percent shooting from the field, including 42.2 from deep.

Towns, who over his nine-year career averages 22.2 points per game against Green (per statmuse.com), considers himself the best-shooting big man in the NBA. Draymond considers himself the best all-around defender in the league.

Defending KAT is crucial, as he the most efficient scorer on New York’s roster that includes Mikal Bridges (17.5 ppg), OG Anunoby (16.6) and Josh Hart (14.5). Miles McBride, who is replacing Brunson in the starting lineup, is averaging 9.2 points per game – but posted a career-high 29 points at Chase last season.

With Towns bearing an additional scoring burden, and Green, five inches shorter, will have to avoid foul trouble to have a chance to meet that task.

It’s reasonable to believe ego and pride will get involved. Towns chose not to respond to Green’s comments, but Hart spoke up on his behalf.

“I think KAT handled it the right way,” Hart told the New York Post on Friday. “For me, I have my own podcast and all that stuff. Whenever I’m wrong about something, I’ll sit there and say I was (wrong). I wish he kind of did that. Just apologized.”

Draymond, once presented with the facts, did offer a tepid apology.

But that wasn’t the first time he disparaged KAT, so don’t expect him to be anything other than his usual assertive self when they meet on Saturday.

