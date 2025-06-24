Former Warriors guard Jordan Poole is on the move.

The Washington Wizards are trading Poole, forward Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the New Orleans Pelicans for veteran guard CJ McCollum, center Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round draft pick, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The New Orleans Pelicans are trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2025

The trade swaps guards -- the Wizards shifting from Poole to the veteran in McCollum, who has an expiring contract. Washington now is expected to approach $100 million in projected cap space in 2026. Pelicans move younger, possibly more dynamic with Poole and Bey. https://t.co/5MoDagRyph — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2025

Poole, a 2019 first-round draft pick by the Warriors (No. 28 overall), helped Golden State win the 2022 NBA championship over the Boston Celtics.

The Michigan star initially struggled to find his footing in the NBA his first two seasons, but broke out in 2021-22 when he averaged 18.5 points on 44.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent shooting from 3-point range.

But Poole's final season with the Warriors was overshadowed by Draymond Green punching him during a training camp practice before the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Poole averaged a then-career high 20.4 points during the 2022-23 season, but in July 2023, the Warriors dealt him to the Wizards in a deal that netted them All-Star guard Chris Paul.

In two seasons in Washington, Poole averaged 18.8 points on 35.3 percent shooting from 3-point range in 146 games.

Now, the 26-year-old Poole gets a fresh start in New Orleans alongside Zion Williamson.

