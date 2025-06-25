Ever since he entered the NBA as the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jonathan Kuminga has wanted to become a star.

And this summer, as a restricted free agent, he has an opportunity to put himself in the best position to do just that.

Kuminga spoke exclusively with The Athletic's Anthony Slater ahead of the NBA's June 30 restricted free agent negotiation window, and discussed his goal of developing into a star player capable of leading an offense.

“That’s what’s been on my mind,” Kuminga told Slater. “Things take time, but I feel like I’m at the point where that has to be my priority, to just be one of the guys a team relies on. Aiming to be an All-Star. Multiple times. Aiming to be great. … Wherever I’m going to be at, it don’t matter if it’s the Warriors or if it’s anywhere else, it’s something I want. I want to see what I could do. I know I got it. So I want to really see. I’ve never got that chance.”

The 22-year-old Kuminga has had a roller-coaster career with the Warriors, showing flashes of immense potential, but struggling to maintain a consistent role in coach Steve Kerr's rotations.

Those inconsistencies in four seasons with Golden State will play a role in deciding what situation is best for him this summer.

“I did it here and there, but it was never a consistent role, a consistent role given to me,” Kuminga said. “It only happens five games on, 10 games off. I want it to be a consistent role. Because I know what I got. I know what I could bring. I know how much work I put in. I know I’m dedicated to this game, how much I love the game.”

Kuminga averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game during the 2023-24 NBA season, and appeared to be developing into the star player the Warriors hoped he could become this past season before an ankle injury sidelined him for 31 games.

In 47 games (10 starts) during the 2024-25 season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 45.4-percent shooting from the field and a career-low 30.5 percent from 3-point range.

He once again was in and out of the Warriors' rotations down the stretch and throughout Golden State's playoff run, but did impress in the Western Conference semifinals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he reprised his feature role after Warriors superstar Steph Curry went down for the remainder of the series after suffering a hamstring strain in Game 1.

Kuminga, as a restricted free agent, can sign offer sheets with other NBA teams, which the Warriors can match and retain him for the same price. Whichever team ultimately ends up paying him, he hopes to prove his worth immediately.

“Wherever I go, wherever I’ll be, off the rip, I just want them to be like, ‘Oh, yeah, he deserved what he got. He deserved to be here. He worked hard for it.’ Wherever it is, that’s what I want it to feel like." Kuminga added. "I want to be great. I feel like I’m capable of being that, capable of doing some special things, and I won’t just let it go like that. The only way to get there is just to lock in every single day.”

Might that be with the Warriors?

