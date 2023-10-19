Jonathan Kuminga opens up about pressure representing Africa on court

After growing up in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga relocated to the United States to play high school basketball at 16.

Kuminga proudly represents his home and nationality in the NBA and acknowledges the pressure that comes with being an international role model.

The third-year wing sat down with NBC Sports Bay Area's Zena Keita on the latest episode of "Dubs Talk," where he explained the weight that comes with representing the entire continent of Africa.

“It's a lot of pressure,” Kuminga told Keita. “Because I'm doing it for the whole continent. There are people that opened the door before us. Me opening the next door for the next generation, it's a lot of pressure.”

Kuminga is a part of the NBA’s international talent pool that has flourished throughout the last decade, with players like Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić constantly rewriting history and earning accolades by the dozen.

The G-league Ignite product also is one of many international players who can call themselves an NBA Champion.

Although Kuminga feels the pressure of representing Africa in its entirety, he uses the gravity of his situation to fuel his drive for success.

“But with that pressure, you're willing to work every day," Kuminga shared. "You're willing to do different small details that are going to make you successful. And I feel like having that pressure kind of helped me in trying to accomplish my goals. So I'm really happy every single day. And I’m blessed to be in this situation or this spot, to be one of the international kids playing the NBA.”

Kuminga is thrilled to be an "international kid" inspiring future international players. As the 21-year-old was selected seventh overall by the Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft and is in pursuit of a second title, Kuminga has accomplished a lot in a relatively short time.

In two seasons with Golden State, Kuminga has averaged 9.6 points on 51.9 percent from the field, in addition to 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

However, Kuminga is making a leap to begin his third season, averaging over 20 points in the preseason while playing heavy minutes. He likely will have a bigger role this season, with the aging Warriors needing a youthful flare.

Regardless of his status on the court, the Golden State forward hasn’t lost sight of his heritage.

Kuminga proudly is a product of Africa and is perpetuating the world’s love for basketball in the process.

