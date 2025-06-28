The Warriors made the expected move Saturday when they extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to Jonathan Kuminga, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole confirmed.

Kuminga officially becomes a restricted NBA free agent ahead of Monday's negotiating period, which begins at 3 p.m. PT.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Spotrac's Keith Smith were first to report the news.

Kuminga's restricted free agency is the biggest question the Warriors have to answer this offseason.

The 22-year-old can field offer sheets from other NBA teams Monday, and the Warriors can match the offer, decline to match or work out a sign-and-trade with another franchise.

Kuminga and the Warriors were unable to agree to a long-term contract extension before the 2024-25 NBA season, and he played out the final guaranteed year of his rookie deal.

In 47 games, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds on 45.4-percent shooting from the field and 30.5-percent shooting from 3-point range.

Kuminga's fourth NBA season was hampered by an ankle injury sustained in early January, sidelining him for 31 games. When he returned to the lineup, Jimmy Butler had been acquired and the Warriors had a hard time fitting Kuminga into the rotation.

By the time the Warriors reached the NBA playoffs, Kuminga was out of the rotation and received four DNPs in their first-round series win over the Houston Rockets.

But Kuminga rejoined the mix against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round when Steph Curry sustained a hamstring injury. In the final four games, the forward averaged 24.3 points on 55.4-percent shooting, showing the Warriors and the rest of the NBA what he's capable of.

Kuminga believes he can be a "great" NBA player in the right situation, and he understands that might mean leaving the Warriors, who drafted him No. 7 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

But the Warriors still could retain a former lottery pick whom they have invested ample time and effort into.

A decision on Kuminga will come in the next few days, and it will have a big impact on the future of both sides.

