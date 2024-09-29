Dunleavy reveals where contract negotiations stand with Kuminga, Moody

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody's respective futures with the Warriors remain up in the air, but general manager Mike Dunleavy provided a sense of clarity this past week.

The pair of Golden State 2021 NBA Draft lottery picks, entering the final year of their rookie contracts, were able to begin negotiating their rookie extensions with the Warriors in July.

Nearly three months later, no deals have been finalized -- and the clock is ticking. The deadline for each contract extension is Oct. 22, the day before the start of the Warriors' 2024-25 NBA regular season. While pen has yet to be put to paper, Dunleavy remains optimistic about where things stand with negotiations and made it clear he wants both players in Warriors uniforms for a very long time.

"Yeah we're working through that with them and their representation right now," Dunleavy told reporters Thursday. "We've got a few more weeks. Good, positive conversations, without getting into too much detail. I think regardless of whether we get something done or not, we want those guys here."

After averaging just over nine points per game in his first two seasons with the Warriors in a limited and admittedly frustrating fluctuating role, Kuminga took a major Year 3 leap during the 2023-24 season, averaging 16.1 points on 52.9 percent shooting, with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26.3 minutes through 74 games (46 starts).

Meanwhile, Moody hopes his patience will pay off after playing a three-year waiting game with coach Steve Kerr. He has shown flashes of his potential, but he needs consistent minutes on the floor to fully showcase his talent.

If the Warriors can't agree to a deal with Kuminga and/or Moody by the Oct. 22 deadline, the player will become a restricted free agent next offseason.

But regardless of whether none, one or both deals get done, Dunleavy is sure that Kuminga, Moody and himself undoubtedly are on the same page about one thing.

"Just because you don't get an extension done doesn't mean they're not going to be here for a long time," Dunleavy explained. "We'll still have their rights in free agency if we can't come to an agreement by the 21st. And I think for them, the most important thing is we'll get through these next few weeks with a deal or not a deal, but all that matters is that they have great seasons -- whether they sign an extension or not.

"I think we're all operating on that same thought process and we'll see how that goes."

