Kuminga shares 2024-25 season approach amid Warriors contract talks

Jonathan Kuminga won’t let his Warriors contract uncertainty affect his approach to the 2024-25 NBA season.

Kuminga is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and although extension negotiations between his camp and the Warriors began in July, a deal has yet to be finalized.

To many, the uncertainty that comes with contract talks is enough to serve as a distraction, but that won’t be the case for the promising 21-year-old.

“My approach is to be great,” Kuminga said (h/t 95.7 The Game). “That’s always the main focus. A lot of people don’t think so, they don’t know that, but [for] me, my approach is to be great and just have fun, as much as I can this year.”

Last season, Golden State’s fourth-year forward took his game to another level, averaging 16.1 points on 52.9 percent shooting, with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26.3 minutes in 74 games (46 starts).

With the deadline for his extension set for Oct. 22, Kuminga’s plan for the upcoming season also includes enjoying his development process.

“Just having fun, being a sponge, being someone they can rely on at certain times, you know,” Kuminga added. “That’s my approach this year: just trying to do as much as I can. I’m not forcing anything, not trying to be who I’m not. I’m just sticking to what I know how to do. That’s pretty much my approach.”

If Kuminga and Golden State don’t reach an agreement by the deadline, the promising forward will become a restricted free agent next offseason.



But that wouldn’t impede Kuminga’s possibilities of becoming a long-time Warrior, as general manager Mike Dunleavy and Co. would have his rights during free agency.

For now, Kuminga has his sights set on greatness, not his upcoming payday.

