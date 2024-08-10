Report: Kuminga seeking five-year max Warriors contract

The Warriors' recently cultivated financial flexibility could prove crucial as one of Golden State's young stars seeks a massive pay day.

Fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga is seeking a five-year, $224 million max contract from The Warriors Yahoo Sports Jake Fischer reported on the "No Cap Room" podcast. (h/t realgm)

Jonathan Kuminga Looking For Max Extension From Warriors https://t.co/l4v3afIhzk — RealGM (@RealGM) August 9, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After being selected No. 7 overall by Golden State in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kumings reportedly is aiming to join Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Cleveland's Evan Mobley, Toronto's Scottie Barnes and Orlando's Franz Wagner, who all received max extensions after being taken in the same lottery three years ago.

Kuminga averaged career-highs in points (16.1), rebounds (4.8), assists (2.2) and minutes (26.3) per game during the 2023-24 season, blossoming into an important cog in the Warriors' starting lineup to close out the campaign.

The 21-year-old forward is entering the final season of a four-year, $24.9 million rookie-scale contract he signed after being drafted, and is eligible to hit restricted free agency following the 2024-25 NBA season.

As Golden State aims to remain competitive while building a bridge to the future, Kuminga arguably is the most imporant piece of the puzzle as the Warriors attempt to maximize the present without jeopardizing the long-term.

After Klay Thompson's departure, Kuminga has a significant opportunity to fill the massive scoring void behind Steph Curry, potentially boosting his value to the point Golden State feels comfortable offering the max-contract he reportedly is seeking.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast