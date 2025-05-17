Watch Kuminga, Lacob joke around on jumbotron at Valkyries game

It will be a very interesting offseason for Jonathan Kuminga -- but that wasn't on his mind Friday night.

The Warriors forward was one of several Golden State players sitting courtside at the Valkyries' 2025 WNBA season opener at Chase Center, but he was the only one next to team CEO Joe Lacob -- and both appeared to be in good spirits when they were shown on the jumbotron during the game.

Dubs 🤝 Valks pic.twitter.com/VY8b0IaPGN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 17, 2025

Kuminga is set to become a restricted free agent in June, and there's sure to be plenty of interest in the 22-year-old from other NBA teams after his strong Western Conference semifinals showing. While Kuminga can sign with another team this summer, the Warriors have the option to match any offer to keep him.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy told reporters Friday that Golden State wants Kuminga to return, but acknowledged it's a "two-way street" -- AKA, if the price is right.

But even as that fact and reports of the Warriors exploring sign-and-trade options for Kuminga were prevalent, the Golden State star and the team owner were all smiles Friday despite the Valkyries' 84-67 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Other players in attendance included Kevon Looney, Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski, as well as coach Steve Kerr, who certainly received the loudest ovation of the night.

Podz getting Chase Center HYPED at the Valkyries' season opener 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EAAzVjq65j — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 17, 2025

With the Warriors' season officially over after they were eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, contract negotiations and talks can hold off for the time being.

Friday night was about celebrating the Bay's new WNBA team. It's Valkyries season now.

