Warriors forward Kuminga remains out through All-Star break

Jonathan Kuminga still isn't ready to return to the court, but the Warriors forward is getting closer.

The Warriors announced Monday that Kuminga's sprained right ankle was re-evaluated, and while he is making good progress, he won't return before this week's NBA All-Star break.

Kuminga will be re-evaluated on Feb. 20, the day before the Warriors open the second half of the 2024-25 NBA season on the road against the Sacramento Kings.

Kuminga, who sustained the ankle injury against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 4, has progressed to on-court workouts and will rejoin team practices after the All-Star break.

The 22-year-old has missed the last 18 Warriors games and will miss at least three more.

With Kuminga's absence trending toward seven weeks, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his feelings.

In 32 games this season, Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26 minutes. He's shooting a career-low 45.9 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range.

When Kuminga returns, he will join a retooled Warriors roster that features six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler alongside mainstays Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

If everything goes according to plan, Kuminga will return against the Kings in 11 days.

