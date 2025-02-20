Kuminga returns to Warriors practice for first time since injury

Fresh off a successful NBA All-Star Weekend in the Bay, the Warriors announced more good news about injured forward Jonathan Kuminga as they gear up for the final 27 games of the season.

The 22-year-old returned to Golden State practice Wednesday evening for the first time since sustaining a sprained right ankle in the Warriors' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 4. Kuminga has missed Golden State's last 21 games, during which the team has gone 10-11.

Jonathan Kuminga injury update: pic.twitter.com/EMSOu2Fxqf — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 20, 2025

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kuminga's return to game action -- and live contact -- will be based on his continued progress and physical readiness, per the Warriors. Before Wednesday's update, Kuminga had been participating in individual on-court workouts.

In 32 games this season, Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26 minutes. He's shooting a career-low 45.9 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range.

When Kuminga returns, he will join a new-look Warriors roster that features six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, who aims to mentor the young talent, alongside mainstays Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

The Warriors begin the final stretch of the 2024-25 NBA season Friday against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, though it appears rather unlikely Kuminga will be ready for that game.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast