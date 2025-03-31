Kuminga downgraded to out for Warriors-Grizzlies with pelvic injury 

The Warriors will play Tuesday's high-stakes game against the Memphis Grizzlies without a key player.

Jonathan Kuminga's status has been downgraded to out for the pivotal matchup at FedEx Forum, per the NBA's latest injury report.

Kuminga, who had a hard fall in Sunday's 148-106 blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, was listed as questionable for Tuesday's game with a right pelvic contusion. His injury originally was listed as right ankle soreness.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The injury occurred when Kuminga drove to the rim in the second quarter and was knocked down by two Spurs defenders. He initially said he was OK before slowly walking to the Warriors' locker room.

Jonathan Kuminga went to the locker room after taking a hard fall in today's game pic.twitter.com/2wiVMSuqLY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 30, 2025

After the game, Kuminga told the San Francisco Chronicle's Sam Gordon he's "straight" and is hopeful he won't miss any more time due to injury.

Kuminga returned from a 31-day injury absence in Golden State's 130-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings on March 13. In nine games since his return, he's averaging 13.1 points on 43.8 percent shooting, with 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21.6 minutes.

The injury came just one game after Kuminga showcased his importance to the Warriors, finishing with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, adding eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes in a 111-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans last Friday.

Memphis (44-30) currently has a one-game advantage over Golden State (43-31) for the Western Conference's No. 5 playoff seed. The Minnesota Timberwolves sit a half-game back of the Warriors for the sixth seed.

Long story short: Tuesday is a massive game for both the Warriors and Grizzlies as the playoff race continues to tighten in the wild, wild West -- and Golden State will have to find a way to get the job done with its high-flying wing.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast