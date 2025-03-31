Kuminga exits Warriors-Spurs with ankle soreness after hard fall

The Warriors experienced a bit of déjà vu in the second quarter of their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Frost Bank Center.

Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga went to the locker room after a hard fall near the basket -- an injury that at first appeared very similar to the one star point guard Steph Curry sustained almost two weeks ago against the Toronto Raptors.

During halftime, the Warriors officially ruled Kuminga out with right ankle soreness.

Jonathan Kuminga went to the locker room after taking a hard fall in today's game



While it wasn't a pelvic contusion like the one Curry sustained, just like Steph, no foul was called on the Spurs after Kuminga was knocked down while driving to the rim. Kuminga appeared to mouth, "I'm OK" after the fall, but he walked gingerly to the locker room with Warriors director of medical services Drew Yoder.

Kuminga on Sunday was playing in his ninth game back after missing 31 games with a sprain on the same ankle. The 22-year-old is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists during the 2024-25 NBA season, and 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in eight games since his March 13 return against the Sacramento Kings.

It's unclear how badly Kuminga aggravated his previous ankle injury, but Dub Nation certainly hopes the young star is all right.

