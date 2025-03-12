How Kuminga's return puts Warriors in experimental mode

SAN FRANCISCO – Jimmy Butler III has played 13 games with the Warriors, none with Jonathan Kuminga. Quinten Post has appeared in 27 NBA games, all with the Warriors, none with Kuminga. Change is expected Thursday night, when the young forward returns after a 68-day absence.

The Warriors hope nothing else changes Thursday night at Chase Center, when they face the Sacramento Kings with an opportunity to extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

Yet they realize this could test the chemistry they’ve created with the arrival of Butler in Kuminga’s absence. Reintegrating Kuminga will affect rotations that have thrived because Butler’s assimilation has been relatively seamless.

Now comes a new and different dimension. Kuminga is Golden State’s most athletically dynamic player. Harmonizing with Butler, particularly when Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are involved, could involve some trial and error.

Coach Steve Kerr conceded as much after Kuminga, who will be listed as “probable,” participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage on Wednesday.

“It’s something that we're for sure going to try; we have to,” Kerr said. “It obviously has potential to be a dynamic lineup at both ends.

“But we also don't want to disrupt the rhythm that we're in right now, the groove we're in. Every game is crucial at this point in the season. It just has to be a process of getting a feel for each game. We'll get to that combination at some point, but I can't tell you now when that will be.”

Golden State is 12-1 with Butler in the lineup, with players and coaches praising his ability to “connect the game” on offense and defense. The Warriors climbed from 18th in offensive rating before acquiring Butler to fifth since. They were 10th in defensive rating before Butler, and are third since.

When a team improves without one of its most productive players, reintegration can be delicate and must be managed very skillfully.

It’s particularly crucial considering Kuminga was playing the best basketball of his four-year NBA career before the 6-foot-7 power forward sustained the serious right ankle sprain that sidelined him for 31 games.

There will be no firm limitations on Kuminga, according to Kerr, but it’s reasonable to expect him to land between 16 and 24 minutes – depending on how impressive he is.

“We've spoken pretty frequently over the last couple of weeks,” Kerr said. “He's excited about playing, but he understands the circumstances. This is probably the hardest time to return to team, when a team is rolling, because you don't want to disrupt anything.

“But he's obviously aware of that. And we've talked about just coming in and playing as hard as he can for short bursts because if he does that, he's going to impact winning. And that’s the whole point of this exercise.”

The other factor regarding Kuminga’s playing time is the effectiveness of two teammates who prospered in his absence. Moses Moody has settled in at power forward and been effective at both ends. Gui Santos is coming off the bench at the same position and providing an energy boost that has been contagious.

Both will be impacted by Kuminga’s return.

“The operating plan is to win the game, so whatever that takes,” Kerr said. “I won't put [Kuminga] in the starting lineup. We'll keep starting the way we've been starting; we're on a roll. So, he’ll come off the bench.

“You never know how these games go, so whatever it takes to win, that's what we're going to do.”

With 17 games remaining and the Warriors on pace to secure an NBA playoff berth, rotations could tighten, presumably based on merit. The balance of security is being altered, and we’re about to see how much.

