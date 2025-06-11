Watch Jonathan Kuminga put in work ahead of restricted NBA free agency

The NBA offseason is underway for most players, but that doesn’t mean they’re taking days off.

Warriors forward -- and pending restricted free agent -- Jonathan Kuminga is staying in the lab, as evidenced by a video posted to X.

JK already in the lab getting to work pic.twitter.com/4URe6dtt0l — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) June 10, 2025

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Kuminga followed his breakout 2023-24 NBA season with another solid campaign in 2024-25 as he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes per game.

The season wasn’t always so smooth, however, as Kuminga dealt with an ankle injury that kept him out of games from early January until the middle of March; he played just 47 games during the regular season.

Kuminga also had to deal with a separate battle: falling out of coach Steve Kerr’s rotation.

The Congolese athlete played in just three games in the Warriors' seven-game first-round NBA playoff series against the Houston Rockets -- two games were by coach’s decision while the other two were due to illness.

In the second round, however, Kuminga sprang into action after injuries to Warriors stars Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry.

A banged-up Butler played the entire series, while Curry missed all but one game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. Kuminga made the most out of the playing time as he went from 16 minutes per game in the first round to 27 minutes in the second.

The 22-year-old averaged 24.3 points per game in the final four games of that series, proving he still can produce when given the opportunity.

With NBA free agency around the corner -- June 30 is the date where teams can begin negotiating with all players -- Kuminga’s future with the Warriors is uncertain, but he's in the gym and that's a good sign for whatever team he ends up playing for.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast