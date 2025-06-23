SAN FRANCISCO – Now that the 2024-25 NBA season officially has come to a close with the Oklahoma City Thunder being crowned champions, everybody’s full attention can turn to the buzz around the draft, free agency and trade rumors.

The first round of the NBA draft takes place Wednesday, followed by the second round on Thursday. The Warriors own just one pick at No. 41 overall this year, and it’s highly unlikely they jump into the first round.

For the Warriors, the offseason is centered around their top pick from four years ago, an enigma of a player that has the fan base pulling one way or the other in a never-ending game of tug o’ war.

Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency will be fascinating to watch. The sides couldn’t agree on a rookie extension last offseason, and now the player and team find themselves at a crossroads of trying to figure out what’s next.

Stay alert. Turn your notifications on. Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy also wants an answer without further delay.

“I think we're in a good spot with it, honestly,” Dunleavy said Monday at Chase Center. “We have the ability to bring him back. He's restricted. I think there will be good dialogue. I'd like to figure something out sooner than later. That would be great.”

Dunleavy knows it might not be that simple. But what the Warriors do with Kuminga essentially dictates their offseason.

“I also acknowledge, with restricted free agency, these things can drag out a little bit and take some time,” Dunleavy continued. “I think we feel pretty comfortable with who JK is as a player and what he can do for our organization. … It's a main priority going into free agency.”

Free agency doesn’t officially begin until July 6 at 9:01 a.m. PT. However, teams can start negotiating with free agents on June 30, one week from now, at 3 p.m. PT.

Since Kuminga is a restricted free agent, the Warriors can match the terms of any offer he agrees to with another team. They don't want to lose Kuminga for nothing. They won’t.

Executing a sign-and-trade is an option, and Dunleavy already has shown his creativity as a dealmaker in his tenure as GM. Remember, Klay Thompson didn’t sign with the Dallas Mavericks last offseason. He technically was traded to them by the Warriors as part of a historic six-team sign-and-trade.

The Warriors don’t want to wait this out. Kuminga and his camp likely don’t either. Coming to a resolution in the somewhat immediate future will be best for both parties, Dunleavy believes.

“I think just clarity,” Dunleavy explained. “Roster clarity in terms of what else we need to add in free agency, also what we have to spend in terms of minimums, exceptions, those different types of things. I think the sooner the better for everyone. His sake, too, I believe.

“But like I said, restricted free agency can be a little different, so we may have to be patient.”

Patience might have run out for both Kuminga and the Warriors. There have been times when he has been talked about like the next young star who holds the keys to Golden State raising another banner. There have been stretches where Kuminga is an easy 20-point scorer that nobody can contain.

There also have been longer stretches where it seems like Kuminga forgets who Steph Curry is, and coach Steve Kerr forgets Kuminga is still on the roster. Kuminga didn’t fit alongside Jimmy Butler, and then averaged 24.3 points in the final four playoff games when Curry was sidelined from a strained hamstring.

The Warriors also didn’t win any of those games, and Kuminga was given three DNPs in the Warriors’ first five playoff games.

While the NBA season officially ended Sunday night, the offseason began about 10 hours before the Thunder celebrated their championship when former Warriors star Kevin Durant was traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets. A handful of teams could see Kuminga as a younger fallback option now that Durant has his newest home.

The Brooklyn Nets are known to have ample salary cap space, and Kuminga’s age, as someone who doesn’t turn 23 years old until October, fits their timeline. The Chicago Bulls have shown interest in the past, and Kuminga’s best skills as one of the game’s top athletes are in alignment with how the Bulls play best.

Whatever the Warriors do next outside of their second-round draft pick, everything ends and begins by having the best feel of Kuminga’s market. Dunleavy didn’t mince his words; he didn’t hide from the questions. The Warriors have to finally put an end to the will-they-or-won’t-they of Kuminga.

Even if Kuminga does return, the saga and drama could certainly continue, too.

Be ready. The Warriors’ offseason is here.

