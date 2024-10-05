Kuminga details how Draymond relationship evolved in three Warriors seasons

Jonathan Kuminga enters his fourth Warriors season having built a strong relationship with teammate Draymond Green.

Kuminga has received lots of on-court advice from Green, a 13-year veteran and four-time NBA champion, but the two always connect outside of work, too.

Kuminga, in an interview with 95.7 The Game's Whitley Sandretto, explained how his relationship with Green has evolved since his 2021-22 rookie season.

“When I first got here, Draymond was sometimes yelling at me, and I’m the type of person where I don’t talk much until I know what you’re about. I just watch and observe and pay attention,” Kuminga told Sandretto this week at Warriors training camp in Hawaii. “… I had to observe Draymond. He was just trying to help me, and I trusted him.

“Just hanging out, communicating, talking about things that aren't about basketball -- family; ‘How are the kids?’ ‘What you been up to?’ And I feel like that’s how you create a relationship instead of talking about what you got to do -- basketball -- every time.”

Green issued his signature tough-love leadership early on, but Kuminga, as he said, leaned into Green’s teachings.

Kuminga, who averaged career highs in minutes (​​26.3) and points (16.9) per game last season, enjoys keeping up with Green’s family and lifestyle, and appreciates when the veteran does the same for him.

The two are more than Warriors teammates. However, Kuminga made it clear that Green, in terms of basketball, is a sight to behold and a huge help to his career.

“Watching [Green], watching how he plays, starting and playing a lot alongside him and Steph [Curry], and things just start clicking and I learn how to play,” Kuminga told Sandretto. “Sometimes, I just take what I got to do and trust those two, trust Draymond.

“Since then, I have just been comfortable around Draymond. He’s a guy who could be wherever, and I could just call him and say, ‘Yo, I heard you’re somewhere, let me pull up.’ That’s how our relationship is.”

Kuminga, 21, and Green, 34, still should have much more time as Golden State teammates. They also appear to be friends for the long haul.

“Draymond is a very chill guy," Kuminga concluded.

