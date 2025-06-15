What contract Marks would offer Kuminga in restricted free agency

It's about to be a very interesting NBA offseason for the Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga, who will be a restricted free agent at the end of the month.

But what kind of contract can Kuminga expect to sign, whether it be with Golden State or elsewhere? ESPN's Bobby Marks revealed what he would offer the 22-year-old forward in a piece published Sunday, and he believes Kuminga is worth a three-year, $81 million deal with the final year as a player option.

"Projecting a new contract for Kuminga is like trying to master the Rubik's Cube," Marks wrote, pointing to the youngster's roller-coaster fourth NBA season which featured an undefined role with plenty of breakout performances mixed in.

Marks admits the only thing "guaranteed" for Kuminga is that the Warriors will tender him a $7.9 million qualifying offer before June 29, and Golden State holds the advantage after that due to a predicted lack of spending around the league this offseason.

"A contract that starts at $25 million gives Golden State the flexibility to fill out its roster and remain below the second apron," Marks wrote.

If Golden State opts not to sign Kuminga to a new contract, it's likely the team will facilitate a sign-and-trade deal that lands it additional players and/or assets in the process. There's also the possibility Kuminga agrees to an offer sheet with another NBA team, which the Warriors will have an opportunity to match. Marks lists the Brooklyn Nets as another "best fit" for the young pro.

Regardless of what happens with Kuminga, his contract situation and its outcome will play a big role in how the rest of free agency ends up for the Warriors.

