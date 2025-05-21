Dooling sees Kuminga having McGrady career path if Warriors trade him

Jonathan Kuminga's NBA journey has been anything but easy.

And now more than ever, his future with the Warriors, the only NBA organization he's known, is uncertain as he enters restricted free agency this offseason.

As the "All the Smoke" crew discussed what the future holds for the 22-year-old forward, former NBA guard Keyon Dooling explained how if Kuminga lands elsewhere next season, he could follow a similar career path as Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady.

"If you trade [Kuminga], he'll be like how Tracy McGrady was when he got traded from the Raptors," Dooling said. "He'll be on the cusp, if not an All-Star. He'll be a very, very talented, lead scorer in the NBA. He's that talented."

“He’ll be like Tracy McGrady was with the Raptors.”⁰⁰The Golden State Warriors have big decisions to make about Kuminga & Draymond.



McGrady spent his first three seasons with the Toronto Raptors but his role varied. In 192 games (53 starts) over three seasons with Toronto, he averaged 11.1 points on 44.8 percent shooting, with 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks through 24.7 minutes.

After the Raptors' first-round playoff exit, McGrady became a free agent and signed with the Orlando Magic via a sign-and-trade deal. The Magic helped unlock the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career, averaging 28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks through 39.4 minutes in 295 games (294 starts).

He was named an NBA All-Star for the first time of his career with Orlando, and finished his career as a seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA member. He also won the NBA Most Improved Player during his first season with the Magic.

McGrady finished fourth in NBA MVP voting during his second and third seasons in Orlando, respectively.

All in all, the Magic helped McGrady unleash his full potential as an NBA player, while the Raptors seemingly held him back from doing so.

Kuminga's role with the Warriors has fluctuated since being selected No. 7 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. And more recently, a series of DNPs-CD (Did Not Play, Coach's Decision) raised several eyebrows since being left out of Steve Kerr's rotation toward the end of the season and to start Golden State's 2025 playoff run.

It wasn't until Steph Curry went down with a hamstring injury that Kerr turned to Kuminga, who stepped up massively for the Warriors without their best player. Despite being thrust into the rotation during the Warriors' second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kuminga finished the series averaging 20.8 points on 54.3 percent shooting, with 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 27.4 minutes off the bench.

While Kuminga showcased his talent on the big stage ahead of a big offseason for the young forward, Matt Barnes believes it's too late for Kerr and the Warriors to mend that relationship.

"I think the bridge has been burnt between him and Kerr," Barnes said. "... I don't know if there's light at the end of the tunnel. But if he's able to get out to a new situation and spread his wings, he's going to be a problem. He's a 20-plus-point-a-game scorer in this league. He's freakishly athletic.

His talent is not in question here. It's just his mentality."

