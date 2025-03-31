Kuminga offers hopeful ankle injury update after Warriors' win

It appears Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is in good spirits despite his early exit from Golden State's 148-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Frost Bank Center.

Kuminga was ruled out with right ankle soreness at halftime after a hard fall, aggravating the same ankle he injured earlier in the 2024-25 NBA season that caused him to miss 31 games.

The 22-year-old told the San Francisco Chronicle's Sam Gordon he's "straight" after the win and is hopeful he won't miss time after hurting the ankle again Sunday.

Kuminga said he’s “straight.” Asked him if he thinks he’ll miss time. “I hope not,” he said. — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) March 31, 2025

The injury came as Kuminga drove to the rim in the second quarter. As he jumped up with both feet, the two Spurs defenders on either side of him knocked him to the ground where he bounced off the hardwood. Kuminga initially mouthed he was "OK," but ultimately hobbled to the Warriors' locker room -- and no foul was called on the play.

Jonathan Kuminga went to the locker room after taking a hard fall in today's game pic.twitter.com/2wiVMSuqLY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 30, 2025

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Kuminga will be evaluated Monday.

"Such a bummer," Kerr told reporters. "[He was] just coming back, finding his rhythm, playing well. So, hopefully, it’s nothing too serious."

Kuminga on Sunday was playing in his ninth contest back after his 31-game absence. The 22-year-old is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists during the 2024-25 NBA season, and 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in eight games since his March 13 return against the Sacramento Kings.

Before his early exit Sunday, Kuminga was a plus-9 in seven minutes with four points and one rebound.

As the Warriors cling to a one-game lead for the Western Conference's No. 6 playoff seed, they'll need all the on-court firepower they can get. And considering the athletic edge Kuminga brings every time he's on the floor, Golden State certainly hopes his injury isn't serious.

