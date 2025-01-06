Warriors' Kuminga out at least three weeks with right ankle sprain

Jonathan Kuminga will miss at least three weeks after MRI results confirmed a significant lateral ankle sprain, the Warriors announced Sunday.

Kuminga sustained the right ankle injury late in the second quarter of the Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Three weeks from Sunday is Jan. 26, meaning Kuminga will miss at least 11 games.

"Brutal," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters prior to Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. "JK has been playing so well and obviously such a big part of what we're doing and he's our most athletic scorer and finisher. And he's been playing so well, so it's a tough one. we do feel good about our depth and our ability to withstand his loss. So Kyle [Anderson], Moses [Moody], those guys will get more of an opportunity and I'm excited about that."

The timing of the injury couldn't come at a worse time for Kuminga and the Warriors.

The 22-year-old is averaging a career-high 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 26 minutes through 30 games.

But since Kuminga was moved to a bench role on Dec. 19, he has been even better, averaging 20.1 points on 47.5 percent shooting from the field. That stretch included back-to-back 34-point games on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

The Warriors are been searching for consistent scoring behind superstar Steph Curry and Kuminga was one of the players providing the offense they needed.

Now the Warriors will lean on former All-Star wing Andrew Wiggins to step up with Kuminga on the mend.

