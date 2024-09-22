Embiid joins Curry, other NBA stars in $500-million earnings club

The NBA’s $500-million career earnings club continues to grow.

Joel Embiid signed a three-year, $192.9 million maximum contract extension on Friday, keeping the center with the Philadelphia 76ers through the 2028-29 season and elevating his career salaries to $515 million.



The 30-year-old center joins LeBron James ($584 million), Steph Curry ($532 million), Paul George ($519 million), and Kevin Durant ($508 million) as the fifth member of the exclusive list.

Joel Embiid is now part of the $500M+ club, joining LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Paul George and Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/Obdh5LA2Dl — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 20, 2024

Although neither of the five players has reached $500 million in salaries yet, all are under contracts that guarantee they will cross the threshold unless they decide to retire beforehand.

In August, Curry became the third member of the club after signing a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension with the Warriors through the 2026-27 NBA season.

If Curry were to retire after his current contract, the four-time NBA champion would have made a total of $532,677,168 in on-court earnings.

That said, Curry, like James and Lebron, surpass the $1 billion mark when endorsements are included in their overall earnings.

In 2022, Curry reportedly was in contention for a juicy $1 billion lifetime contract with Under Armour.

With a record 11-year, $76 billion TV deal expected to cause parabolic salary-cap growth in the coming years, players like Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are expected to join Curry and Co. with their next supermax contract extension.

Surely, none of them are against it.

