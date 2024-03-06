Why Lacob was ‘happy' to give Kerr record-setting Warriors contract

There's one word that comes to mind for Warriors owner Joe Lacob when he thinks about Steve Kerr: Continuity.

Lacob rewarded Kerr for his efforts as Warriors coach last month with a record-setting two-year, $35 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid coach in NBA history. It was something Lacob was "happy" to do, the executive told NBC Sports Bay Area's Bonta Hill and Chris Mullin during "Warriors Pregame Live" on Wednesday.

"Well look, he very much deserves it," Lacob told Hill and Mullin. "Ten years. 10 years -- you don't see that very often these days. Coaches change. The players change. One thing we have in this organization we're very proud of is continuity.

"And Steve has been a fantastic partner, fantastic coach, great for the organization, great for the community. I mean, what hasn't he done in his career? Winning championships as a player, as a coach. We are very happy to be able to extend him. He commanded a big number, and he got a big number. But that's OK.

"If you do a great job, you get compensated."

Kerr, in his 10th season with the Warriors, was in the final year of his contract before he agreed to the new extension. He eclipsed the 500-win plateau this season in the Warriors' final game before the NBA All-Star break, and he entered Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 505-266 regular-season coaching record.

Oh, and not to mention the four NBA championships he has helped the Warriors win for the Bay.

Lacob's decision to extend Kerr is centered around continuity -- something that has treated the dynastic Warriors well over the years under one head coach and a singular core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

With Kerr's extension, Dub Nation can put off thoughts of a "Last Dance" for the Warriors dynasty -- for now. And that certainly fills Lacob with joy.

