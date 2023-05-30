Lacob claims Dubs winning ‘no matter what' despite CBA rules

CEO Joe Lacob is confident the Warriors will continue their winning ways despite the financial obstacles the NBA's new Collective Bargaining Agreement present.

Heading into a pivotal offseason, Golden State will have to bolster its roster without longtime general manager Bob Myers, who officially announced his decision to step down from his position Tuesday.

In speaking to reporters at Myers' press conference, Lacob was asked how the league's new CBA, which goes into effect for the 2023-24 season and how the new spending rules will impact Golden State's roster construction now and in the future.

"We are going to win no matter what," Lacob said. "I don't care what the rules are. We are going to figure out a way to do it. That's what good organizations do. They figure out a way to win the game. And our game is to win games and to win championships.

"When we came here, this ownership group, 13 years ago, we made a ridiculous proclamation about winning within five years, and of course, somehow we managed to do it, all of us, players and everybody involved. We have continued to win."

The new CBA will attempt to reign in the spending of certain teams, notably the Warriors, and will include another luxury tax apron -- $17.5 million above the luxury tax line. When a team breaches that threshold, they will lose use of the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception.

Golden State is projected to be around $49 million over the $162 million luxury tax threshold next season, which will make bolstering the roster more difficult for the league's highest-spending team.

"Look, the rules will change in the game but we'll continue to do that," Lacob added. "We are going to work really hard to do it, and I think we have really smart people."

The Warriors will have big decisions to make this offseason, specifically regarding Draymond Green's $27.6 million option for next season and a possible contract extension for Klay Thompson.

Regardless of what happens, Lacob is confident the Warriors will be just fine.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast