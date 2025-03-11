Butler humbly deflects credit after first Warriors triple-double

It's no secret that the Warriors have looked like a completely new team since their NBA trade-deadline acquisition of forward Jimmy Butler.

That continued in Monday's 130-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center, when Butler recorded his first triple-double since joining Golden State.

The veteran's well-rounded effort of 15 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds -- plus three steals -- is symbolic of his holistic impact on Golden State. While Butler has proven himself as a competent scorer, he also affects the game in several other ways, which is a primary reason why the Warriors are now 12-1 with Butler in the lineup.

Despite the uncoincidental turnaround he sparked, Butler hasn't been interested in claiming all the credit. After Monday's game, he instead gave credit to his Golden State teammates for his noteworthy night.

"You can't get a triple-double without your teammates. That's for damn sure," Butler told reporters. "Whether they miss the shot and you get the rebound, or they make the shot whenever you pass it to them. [Triple-double] is just a word.

"I'm just happy that we won -- triple-double or not. I take these wins as they come."

Not only was Butler the first Warrior to record a triple-double during the 2024-25 NBA season, but he also became one of the fastest players to do so in franchise history. Butler (13 games) became the quickest Warrior to tally a triple-double since the legendary Rick Barry (nine games) did so in 1972, per StatMamba.

And if all goes according to plan, that won't be the last triple-double Butler accrues during his Golden State tenure.

"They're allowing me to be me," Butler continued. "They love me here. So I'm happy to be here."

