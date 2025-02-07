Butler makes bold three-word promise to Warriors fans after trade

Buckle up, Warriors fans. Jimmy Butler officially is a member of Golden State.

And the team's newest trade acquisition had a message for Dub Nation shortly after the blockbuster deal, which sent the six-time NBA All-Star forward from the Miami Heat to the Warriors, was announced Thursday.

"Yo, Dub Nation," Butler said in a video posted by the Warriors. "Jimmy Butler here. Just touched down to do this physical. Super excited. Ready to win, ready to work. Ready to put on a show for y'all. Let's get it."

Then, Butler finished with the three words every Warriors fan wants to hear: "Championship coming soon."

Butler's aspirations are sky-high, and that's exactly what Golden State needs as it looks to win now and insert itself back into the championship contender conversation. The veteran also signed a two-year contract with the Warriors, and he's certainly ready to get to work.

While the 35-year-old is no stranger to drama during his time in the NBA, his new teammate Steph Curry is confident the Warriors will get Butler's best when he's on the court -- which coach Steve Kerr said he hopes will happen Saturday against the Bulls in Chicago.

“We know who Jimmy is,” Curry told reporters Wednesday after Golden State's 131-128 loss to the Utah Jazz. “Been to two Finals. He's a winner. I understand there was a lot of drama [in Miami], and who really knows what the story is? We expect to have a motivated, committed Jimmy that's ready to impact our team for the better.

“We’ve got to work out the kinks of what it looks like and I'm excited to get to work and kind of feed off the energy of something new. He’s somebody that's obviously had experience at the highest levels. He has a lot to prove in a new situation, and we're going to try to help each other do that.”

It's clear Butler is on board for the challenge -- and winning the first championship of his NBA career.

