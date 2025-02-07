Lacob scoffs at notion that Butler trade was ‘desperate' move

After the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in a stunning blockbuster trade five days before Thursday's NBA deadline, the pressure was on for the rest of the league.

Less than 24 hours later, the Sacramento Kings traded De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. And in the four days that followed, the Warriors were busy trying to land a big-name star to pair with Steph Curry.

Their efforts with Paul George and Lauri Markkanen failed in the offseason, and a potential reunion with Kevin Durant before the trade deadline resulted in the same way. So, their attention turned to Jimmy Butler, who they acquired just 20 hours before the 12 p.m. PT deadline.

Still, Warriors owner Joe Lacob scoffed at the notion that the blockbuster trade was a "desperate" move, as he revealed in a conversation with The Athletic's Anthony Slater that it was a well-thought-out transaction.

“First of all, we look at everything,” Lacob told Slater. “This idea that we were desperate to do something: no. This is every year. This is no different than any year. We look at everything. You’ve known me from day one. What have I always said? We’re going to go after anybody who’s good. Anybody. We’re going to look at every situation. It’s never changed.

"So this is no different for me. The only difference is there was a lot of opportunity this time.”

Golden State officially announced the trade for Butler from the Heat on Thursday that sent Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round draft pick to Miami, and Dennis Schroder and Lindy Waters III to the Detroit Pistons.

Additionally, the Warriors signed Butler to a two-year contract extension that's worth a reported $121 million.

This comes after Butler's relationships and time in Miami had soured, resulting in multiple suspensions. And even though the Heat aren't the first team Butler left on bad terms, Lacob isn't concerned with that being a problem with the Warriors.

“He’s going to be happy,” Lacob said. “He’s coming to a great organization that’s going to take really good care of him, and he’ll work his a– off for us. We’ll do everything for him. And that’s the way this goes. I don’t foresee any problems.”

Speaking to reporters Thursday for the first time as a member of the Warriors, Butler was all smiles and talked about how excited he was to compete for a championship alongside Curry and Draymond Green. Those teammates shared the same sentiment about him and what the six-time NBA All-Star brings to a team with championship aspirations.

The Warriors took a risk, but Lacob said they just couldn't sit still seeing how the season began. Butler joins a Golden State which currently is 25-26 and 11th in the Western Conference.

“It’s just the situation where we’re at and what we need to do,” Lacob said. “And I think we’ve seen enough this year to realize we need something else. Steph has stated that. He’s correct. I sit there every day and I know it’s correct. So we tried to do something significant. I mean, I think we have to be realistic about ourselves. But I always have those [championship] expectations, to be honest.

"Going into the year, I’m an optimist. I think we’re better now than we were before on paper. We have to prove it.”

The Jimmy era officially will begin Saturday in Chicago, as Butler is expected to make his Warriors debut against the Bulls.

