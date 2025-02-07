Winning is only Warriors culture Jimmy Butler cares about

LOS ANGELES – There was one word said multiple times Thursday at Jimmy Butler’s Warriors introductory press conference that stood out above everything else: Winning.

“For myself, I'm just so happy to be playing basketball again, honestly, but for an organization like this one with some hella fine talent that we have,” Butler said to begin his opening statement at Crypto.com Arena minutes before the Warriors were set to play the Los Angeles Lakers. “I'm glad that I get the opportunity to get here and help get us to winning and do something special. I think that's why I'm here, and I want to do my best to do what everybody wants, and that's to win a championship.



“I mean it.”

"I will do my best to do what everybody wants and that's to win a championship."



Jimmy Butler is ready for his opportunity with the Warriors! pic.twitter.com/ZeSBCRmPnM — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2025

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

An hour before Butler and Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy spoke to the media, coach Steve Kerr admitted he doesn’t know Butler well and hasn’t spoken with him yet. Kerr, like everybody else, is well aware of the drama that surrounded Butler in his ugly exit from the Miami Heat this season.

Kerr knows about the three suspensions. He knows how Butler’s tenures with previous teams ended. The Warriors have a proven culture, and many have questions if Butler fits it. Those within had the same questions before the Warriors ultimately made the move to add Butler and subsequently hand him a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 NBA season before he ever played a game in a Golden State jersey.

If there are culture concerns, Kerr kept those to himself and behind closed doors.

“It's a living, breathing thing, but it's real,” Kerr said. “You feel it. You know, when you have a strong culture, it's hard to to quantify or define, but you feel it. I think a lot of our culture people have observed and looked at it and see the joy and the way [Steph Curry] plays, and the energy and the beauty of it all. But, you don’t win four championships … without being extremely competitive. So we have a competitive group, and I know Jimmy is also extremely competitive. So I think he’ll fit right in.”

Focusing on fun and joy has been put to the side. It has to be the way, with how the Warriors have played this season. They entered the night 25-25, an unacceptable record for a team that hoped to make an NBA playoff run at the least.

Kerr is a nine-time NBA champion between his playing days and coaching career. Curry and Draymond Green are four-time champions. Neither have a nickname quite like "Playoff Jimmy."

“Jimmy, we’ve seen what he can do,” Kerr said. “You don’t have a nickname like that for nothing.”

Butler twice led the Heat to the NBA Finals in his five years in Miami, and went to the Eastern Conference finals three times. The six-time NBA All-Star whose path to the pros began at Tyler Junior College is an alpha. A winner above all. Everything else is secondary.

That’s the culture he cares about. That’s what will bring a smile out of Butler and his two new superstar teammates.

Butler also is aware that while he has made it to the Finals twice, a championship still is missing next to his name.

“I think our personalities are going to be fine,” Butler said of playing with Curry and Green. “I would like to say that I am a winner. I haven't won it, but I would like to call myself a winner. I do want to win it, it being a championship.”

Winning is all that matters. The phrase was repeated over and over again by Butler. In his first message to Warriors fans, Butler even said that a championship is coming soon.

“Championship coming soon.”



Jimmy Butler’s bold message to Dub Nation 👀 🏆



pic.twitter.com/l8WUYXsQVN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 7, 2025

Dunleavy spoke to reporters to the side after Butler’s press conference and made it known the product that has been on the floor isn’t up to par. Getting rid of Andrew Wiggins wasn’t easy. Saying goodbye to Dennis Schröder, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III also made Wednesday an emotional night in Utah.

The thought Butler would bring a needed spark that should result in wins made the hard part of the job worth it.

“We got to make some headway," Dunleavy said. "Just super disappointing where we're at right now as a .500 team, considering the way we've lost some games. Not a perfect team, but we should be better than this, and we’re not. We’ve got to make up some ground and find a way to get into the tournament. That’s the main thing.”

As for the joy that Butler publicly said he lost in Miami? That appears to be back.

“Yeah, I’ve got a feeling I’m going to be back, and in a big way, too,” Butler said. “I know that I have my joy back now. I’m in a different situation, different group of guys. I can’t wait to get out there and compete. I’ve had all the family time that I need. I’m going to be ready to go.”

Any concerns of how Butler will alter the Warriors’ culture have been put to the side for now, as long as his new team starts finding ways to win again.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast