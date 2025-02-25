Stephen A admits he was wrong about Butler's impact on Warriors

The Warriors have played at an elite level after trading for six-time NBA All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, forcing plenty of naysayers to walk back their criticisms.

One humbled analyst, in particular, is ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. He made his doubts clear about the newfound Bay Area union, but a few hours before Golden State’s 126-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Sunday, Smith took to “NBA Today” to admit he was wrong about the new-look Warriors.

“I think … I was wrong when I first spoke about [the Warriors] – miracles do happen,” Smith humorously said. “I think I was wrong when I first talked about this.”

“I think I was wrong.”@stephenasmith is shifting his perspective on Jimmy Butler and the Warriors this season 😯 pic.twitter.com/Ikknv0xdZX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 23, 2025

Golden State was 4-1 since acquiring Butler in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Heat and preparing to face Dallas before Andre Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey retirement ceremony when Smith made his surprising admission.

Ensuingly, the Warriors blew out familiar face Klay Thompson and the Mavericks and improved to 5-1 with their new star. Butler collected an efficient 18 points, five rebounds and three assists, again alleviating pressure off of superstar Steph Curry, who finished with a casual 30 points, seven assists and four rebounds in just 29 minutes.

Butler is averaging 20 points and 9.2 free-throw attempts per game thus far with 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 31.7 minutes. The five-time All-NBA selection has looked the part and, while a unique fit in Golden State, sparked Smith to recant his bearishness toward the Warriors.

“Because I looked at Jimmy Butler and I said, ‘We know what a big-time player he is, particularly in the postseason, but [do] him and Steph mesh?’ I don’t see that, and I still see them as undersized,” Smith prefaced before acknowledging the Warriors’ visible rejuvenation. “Here’s what I’ve noticed. First of all, let’s not forget Draymond Green, the future Hall of Famer [and] four-time champion, that obviously has elevated his level of inspiration to play because he knows they got a chance. Steph Curry, obviously being inspired, we know what he brings to the table.

“Jimmy Butler is averaging 20 [points] and six [rebounds]. He is averaging over nine free throws per game … When I think of Steph Curry, outside of his marksmanship, the one thing that I marvel at – like LeBron [James] in a different way – is his conditioning. He’s running around all the damn time. When you have a guy that can get to the free-throw line as frequently as Jimmy Butler … what happens is you’re giving [Curry] a break without him having to get off the court to sit on the bench. That, to me, makes Golden State very, very potent.”

The post-Butler trade Warriors have convinced Smith that they’re not the same middling team from before the Feb. 6 deadline. And, in typical Smith fashion, the analyst ended his “NBA Today” admission by offering the Warriors a backhanded compliment.

“So when I look at the West -- again, I don’t have them winning it, but I can’t summarily dismiss what I’m seeing and how impressive it’s been,” Smith said.

Golden State sure would love to prove Smith wrong again, ideally with another Larry O'Brien Trophy.

