How Butler, Warriors can ‘protect' tired Steph moving forward

Jimmy Butler has made Steph Curry's life much easier on the court, but the NBA star believes he and his Warriors teammate still can do a better job.

Butler spoke to reporters in the Warriors' locker room after Golden State's 114-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday at Chase Center, and in response to Steve Kerr saying postgame that Curry is "exhausted," agreed with his coach's sentiment and challenged himself and his teammates to do a better job at "protecting" the 37-year-old Curry.

"It's OK to be tired," Butler said. "And that's on myself and that's on us as a unit to pick up the slack for him. As everyone wants to think he is superhuman, he is not. He is our leader and we must protect him at all times, I will tell you that. That's on myself, for sure, but everybody else to make sure we're doing what we're supposed to be doing and give my man a break."

“That’s on myself and that’s on us as a unit to pick up the slack for him…He’s our leader and we must protect him.” pic.twitter.com/L9GWnkuRqT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 18, 2025

What can Butler and his Warriors teammates do to help Curry? Well, they can start by not turning the ball over 20 times, like they did in Monday's loss to Denver.

"Make sure we don't turn the ball over, one," Butler stated. "Make sure we get a good shot on goal and execute. I think whenever you execute and get the ball where it needs to go, that's [mine and Draymond Green's] job more than anybody's, his job is a lot easier."

The Warriors are an eye-popping 14-2 in games Butler has played in since the blockbuster trade on Feb. 5, but despite Golden State and Curry's overwhelming success since, the Warriors still can do a better job of keeping Curry fresh and energized throughout the stretch run of the 2024-25 NBA regular season and potentially into the playoffs.

