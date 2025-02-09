What Butler loved about playing with Steph in Warriors debut

Playing with Steph Curry certainly has its perks, as Jimmy Butler learned firsthand in the Warriors' 132-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at United Center.

Butler not only benefited from Curry's presence on the court, scoring 25 points in his Golden State debut, but was able to sit back and enjoy the show while off of it during spurts on the Warriors bench.

The newest Warriors star joined NBC Sports Bay Area's "Warriors Postgame Live" after the game, where he was asked what it was like to play alongside Curry.

"It's fun to watch whenever I was extremely exhausted, gasping for air over here on the bench," Butler told Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli. "But just to play with him, how smart he is, how unselfish he is and how he makes the most incredible shots and he wants his teammates to be great. There's nothing like it."

It's been a whirlwind of a week for Butler, who was traded from the Miami Heat to Golden State on Wednesday before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, and then traveled with his new team to Los Angeles for their game against the Lakers before debuting on Saturday in Chicago.

Fortunately for the 35-year-old, he should have no issues keeping his energy up as a coffee aficionado and owner of Big Face Coffee, a business he started in the NBA playoff bubble in 2020.

Butler envisions plenty of conversations with Curry over a cup of coffee in the coming days.

"A ton of coffee," Butler told Hill, Mullin and Ezeli when asked how much coffee he drank this week. "Me and Steph got a lot of coffee to get over these next few days. I'm excited and super glad to be here, and if you can't tell, I am very very joyful."

Butler and the Warriors' road trip through the chilly Midwest continues with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Fiserv Forum.

