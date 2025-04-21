Warriors' Butler drops fire Steph bar after win vs. Rockets

There are two words that best describe the Warriors' big win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

'Organized chaos.'

The phrase was uttered time and time again by Golden State's star forward Jimmy Butler after its 95-85 win over Houston at Toyota Center, and perhaps is the thematic representation of Warriors teams past, present and future, as long as there is one common denominator: Steph Curry.

"I'm great in the organized chaos, because I know when I can see it coming and [I'm thinking] 'Let's get back just in case.' But he's (Curry) incredible out of that organized chaos," Butler told reporters postgame. "I think he gets an incredible shot, or he makes an incredible shot for himself, or he gets it for somebody else.

"I love the organized chaos, I'm not going to lie to you, because nobody knows what to expect. Not even myself, not even coach. The only person that knows what's coming out of the organized chaos is the person that's creating it."

Even Jimmy's in awe of Steph 😮 pic.twitter.com/aB3W3PjNG1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 21, 2025

The Warriors led Houston by as many as 23 points in the third quarter before the Rockets stormed back to make it a one-possession game midway through the fourth. As it oftentimes is in the NBA, turnovers were contagious on Sunday night, but it was the Warriors who did a better job at course-correcting mid-chaos.

"[Warriors coach Steve Kerr] hates [bad turnovers] as much as I hate it as well, but sometimes good things come out of this organized chaos, that one player in particular loves and thrives in," Butler added. "So you've got to take the crooked with the straight sometimes. It's not going to be all good and it's not going to be all bad either."

The Warriors' offense, even at the peak of its powers during the dynastic run with Curry, Kerr and Draymond Green, has been turnover-prone at times. However, there usually is a signature Curry Flurry that emerges from the chaos and helps fuel an eventual win.

That still is part of the recipe for success in Year 16 of the Warriors' Curry-led offense.

"We're living or dying with that organized chaos," Butler concluded.

