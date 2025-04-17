Everyone wants to shoot like Steph Curry, including Warriors teammate Jimmy Butler III.

As Golden State prepares to face the Houston Rockets in their first-round NBA playoff series, Butler held a private workout and rocked a custom Warriors jersey featuring his name and Curry's No. 30.

While media members and portions of Dub Nation might want Butler to shoot more 3-pointers, he's fully aware of his strengths.

"I can shoot," Butler told reporters after the Warriors' NBA play-in game win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. "I just choose not to shoot 3's. I'd rather drive into the paint, get me a layup, a middy or pass the ball to somebody that's probably a much better shooter than I am.

"I think you and everybody else wants me to shoot more 3's but I like shooting some layups."

Since joining the Warriors after the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, Butler is shooting just 27.9 percent from 3-point range, but he's shooting 52.6 percent on 2-point field goals.

But the six-time NBA All-Star does know the impact of his occasional 3-pointers.

"I think it's deflating whenever I hit a three because everybody thinks that I can't shoot," Butler told reporters Tuesday. "Love it. Keep backing off."

If Butler takes -- and makes -- more 3-pointers during the Warriors' NBA playoff run, channeling Curry's superpowers might have been the magic touch.

