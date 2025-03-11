Butler claims joining Steph, Draymond on Dubs everything he dreamt of

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Bonta Hill and Monte Poole at 4 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

The Warriors are receiving everything they could have asked for by trading for Jimmy Butler, and the feeling is mutual.

Golden State's veteran forward spoke to reporters after the Warriors' 130-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at Chase Center and was asked about the team's IQ being an integral part of the team's success.

"IQ is big here, especially with Steph [Curry] and with [Draymond Green]," Butler said. "More than anything, they just play basketball the right way. They know where the ball's got to go, at what time in the game. That is part of IQ, but that is part of being a winning basketball player as well.

"You've seen what they've done here, how many championships that they've won. They've played [many] games together, so playing against them, you know what is expected, so now that you're on their same team, they talk about it. There's so much respect that I've always had for those two, but now that I'm here, it's even more."

Curry and Green not only are two of the winningest players in the NBA over the past 13 seasons together, but two of the smartest on the court, and Butler thoroughly has enjoyed playing alongside his dynastic teammates.

"I think it's everything that I've expected," Butler said of joining this Warriors team. "Anything that I can actually dream of, too, if we're being brutally honest. I just want to win. There ain't no individual goals here, they don't care who scores, they don't care who gets triple-doubles, they don't care about none of that. All they want to do is win a championship."

The Warriors are 12-1 in games Butler has played in since the blockbuster trade, and have surged up the Western Conference standings and currently are the No. 6 seed with 17 games remaining in the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

If Golden State is able to punch its ticket to the playoffs, Butler certainly will enjoy pursuing his first championship alongside Curry and Green.

