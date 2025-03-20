Why Butler vs. Barnes matchup is key to Warriors-Raptors outcome

When the Toronto Raptors take the court against the Warriors on Thursday night, their best player, Scottie Barnes, will be facing a familiar opponent wearing an altogether different jersey.

Barnes can reacquaint himself with Jimmy Butler III, formerly of the Miami Heat but now of the Golden State Warriors, when the teams meet at Chase Center. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 6 p.m. with Warriors Pregame, with tipoff scheduled for 7.

The game is the finale of a seven-game homestand for the Warriors (40-29), who occupy sixth place in the Western Conference standings. The rebuilding Raptors (24-45, 11th in the East) are crossing their fingers and hoping for luck in the 2025 NBA draft lottery.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Toronto already has identified Barnes, 23, as a core member of its future; he received a rookie maximum extension last summer worth $224.9 million over five years. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward owns, like Butler, a comprehensive set of skills as he leads the Raptors in assists (5.9 per game) and steals (1.5 per game) and is second in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.8 per game).

Put simply, Barnes, a 2024 NBA All-Star, is the Raptors’ best route to pulling off an upset.

And Butler is Golden State’s first line of defense against that possibility.

Barnes and Butler faced each other nine times as Eastern Conference foes, and each was the primary defender of the other. Butler posted slightly better individual statistics – including two triple-doubles – but the Raptors posted a 5-4 edge over the nine games.

Butler, 35, has been at the root of Golden State’s recent resurgence, providing stable leadership and the kind of court generalship that has enhanced the games of complimentary players but also allowed stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to flourish.

In 17 games as a Warrior, Butler is averaging 17.2 points on 44.8-percent shooting from the field, including a paltry 22.9 percent from distance – but 87.4 percent from the line. His 127 free-throw attempts rank eighth in the league over that span.

Butler’s scoring and efficiency have increased in recent games, as over his last seven games he is averaging 18.9 points on 45.9 percent shooting, including 40 percent from deep. He was Golden State’s top scorer for the first time Tuesday with 24 points in a victory over Milwaukee.

The Warriors, amid a heated playoff race in the West, have won eight of their last nine games and are seeking their first 6-1 homestand since January 2022.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast