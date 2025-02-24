Butler makes hilarious revelation after win in Warriors home debut

New Warriors wing Jimmy Butler spent most of his NBA All-Star break in the Middle East, but he might have been better off coming to the Bay Area to house-hunt.

Acquired by the Warriors before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, Butler's first few weeks with the team were spent on the road. He joined Golden State in Chicago before its Feb. 8 game against the Bulls. The team then played in Milwaukee, Dallas, Houston and Sacramento to wrap up the first half of the season.

It took more than two weeks for Butler to play a home game on Sunday at Chase Center. Following the Warriors' blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks, the 35-year-old made a startling revelation while walking to a victorious locker room.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"First [home] game as a Dub," Butler, who scored 18 points against the Mavericks, said in a video posted to the NBA's official X account. "It's always good. Now I got to find somewhere to live. I got nowhere to live out here."

"First game is a DUB...now I gotta find somewhere to live..."



Jimmy after his first game in Golden State with the Warriors 😂 pic.twitter.com/l5EIVCpQMS — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2025

Butler, who played the last six NBA seasons in Miami, is known to have a home in the Los Angeles area. That's where he spent time during his three Heat-issued suspensions this season.

The six-time NBA All-Star has rejuvenated the Warriors, helping them go 5-1 in his six games with the team. He's averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. He's also averaging 9.2 free-throw attempts with Golden State, which would be a career-high over a full season.

The Tomball, Texas native signed a two-year contract extension with the Warriors when the trade was completed, so he can plant roots for the foreseeable future.

The bad news for Butler is that the Warriors have one more home game, Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets, before heading on a five-game East Coast road trip that doesn't have them back in the Bay Area until March 7.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast