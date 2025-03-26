Butler issued stern warning for Riley ahead of Warriors-Heat game

Jimmy Butler made it abundantly clear where he stands with Miami Heat president Pat Riley.

It's no secret the star forward's relationship with Riley soured in the months leading up to the blockbuster trade to the Warriors on Feb. 5, but now six-plus weeks removed from the trade deadline saga, Butler does not appear to be on speaking terms with his former boss.

Butler spoke with TNT's Taylor Rooks prior to the Warriors' 112-86 loss to the Heat on Tuesday at Kaseya Center and was asked by Rooks what he expects if he were to see Riley at any point during his return to Miami.

"I have nothing to say to Pat, and Pat better have nothing to say to me"



"I have nothing to say to Pat, and Pat better have nothing to say to me," Butler told Rooks.

Butler and Riley's relationship took a turn for the worse earlier this season when Butler was suspended by the team multiple times and eventually requested a trade out of Miami. Butler reportedly viewed Riley's behavior during the saga as "unhinged" and "disturbing," which resulted in a private meeting between the two that had Riley in tears.

The Heat honored Butler with a tribute video before Tuesday's game, and while the Warriors star has nothing but love for the Miami fans and his former teammates, it's clear there still is animosity between him and Riley.

