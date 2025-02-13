Hardaway shares comical reaction to Butler's No. 10 Warriors jersey

New Warriors star Jimmy Butler made it clear last week that he is wearing No. 10 on his jersey to honor legendary athletes who also have donned the number.

joining the tens pic.twitter.com/Ii8PJOioxq — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) February 8, 2025

Of course, one of the legends to inspire Butler was none other than Golden State icon Tim Hardaway, who wore No. 10 as a “Run TMC” member between the 1990-91 and 1995-96 NBA seasons.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In a special appearance on NBC Sports Bay Area’s "Warriors Pregame Live" with Bonta Hill and other Run TMC members Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond on Wednesday, Hardaway humorously explained why he believes Butler is the next big-name Warrior to wear No. 10.

“Him wearing No. 10; people, stop calling me, ‘Why is he wearing No. 10? Why he is wearing No. 10?’ He wanted to wear a Hall of Fame number,” Hardaway hilariously told Hill, Richmond and Mullin. “He hasn’t worn a Hall of Fame number yet. He wanted to feel like a Hall of Famer.”

Hardaway, inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022, has jokes.

Butler has worn five jersey numbers with five teams over his 14-year NBA career, and No. 10 isn’t the only “Hall of Fame” number.

Butler first wore No. 21 with the Chicago Bulls -- worn by Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Bill Sharman -- then he wore No. 23 with the Minnesota Timberwolves – worn by Michael Jordan and the soon-to-be enshrined LeBron James -- followed by No. 22 with the Miami Heat -- repped by Clyde Drexler and Elvin Baylor -- and now No. 10, which has been donned by Hardaway and others such as Walt Frazier, Dennis Rodman, and Jo Jo White.

The No. 10 Warriors jersey obviously isn’t the first “Hall of Fame” jersey number Butler has worn. But when a Golden State legend speaks, Dub Nation listens.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast