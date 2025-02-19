Butler loves ex-Heat teammates, expects game in Miami to be ‘personal'

Warriors wing Jimmy Butler is no stranger to being traded, so he has plenty of experience facing an old team for the first time.

Following the fourth trade of his 14-year NBA career earlier this month, Butler gets his first shot at the Miami Heat when the Warriors visit South Beach on March 25.

While wrapping up his NBA All-Star break trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Doha, Qatar, Butler joined Virgin Radio Dubai's "The Kris Fade Show," where he was asked what it's like being traded and then facing former teammates.

"I think it's a great feeling because you know everybody," Butler told hosts Kris Fade, Priti Malik and Ross Burrill. "Just like I know their game, they know my game at the same rate. But it's all love. I've been in the trenches with Miami for the past six seasons, and like I tell everybody, the way that they want to beat me and make sure that they beat the Golden State Warriors, I promise you, it's just as personal for me as well.

"Love those guys over there. Great organization. It didn't end the way that everybody hoped it would end but that's just part of the business of basketball. I don't have anything bad to say about that organization."

Butler's Heat tenure ended messily, with Miami suspending him three separate times before trading him to the Warriors on Feb. 5.

The 35-year-old wanted a contract extension from the Heat, but team president Pat Riley stood firm against paying the six-time NBA All-Star what he wanted.

On the other hand, the Warriors acquired Butler and gave him the two-year, $111 million contract, per Spotrac, through the 2026-27 season.

Butler has his joy back now that he's a member of the Warriors, playing alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

But in just over a month, when he wants back into Kaseya Center, Butler will be all business.

After all, it is personal.

