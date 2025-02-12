Butler envisions close Kuminga relationship as new Warriors mentor

Draymond Green has taken Jonathan Kuminga under his wing over the past four years, and it seems the newest Warriors addition is bracing to do the same.

Warriors forward Jimmy Butler, acquired by Golden State before last week's NBA trade deadline, spoke to The Athletic's Anthony Slater about his brewing relationship with the young forward.

“I figure we’ll spend a lot of time together,” Butler told Slater. “I would like to think I’ll make his job a lot easier and he’ll also make my job easier. He’s another individual they’re going to have to guard, they’re going to have to pay attention to.

"Then on defense, you got another quote, unquote ‘MFer’ that can switch, that can challenge shots, that can get out into the open floor.”

Kuminga, who's been sidelined since early January with a right ankle sprain, has liked what he's seen so far from Butler, noting the 35-year-old's style of attacking the rim is similar to his own.

"I like that guy," Kuminga told Slater.

So does the rest of the team.

It's a small sample size, but Butler already has impacted winning for Golden State. In two games, he's averaging 22.5 points on 45.8-percent shooting, with 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals in 30 minutes, in which the Warriors are 2-0 in such contests.

While Butler believes Kuminga can help make his job easier, the 22-year-old believes the same goes for him both on and off the court.

“It’s great for us,” Kuminga told Slater. “I think it’s actually great for me, being around him, trying to pick up some of the stuff he does. I feel like I see myself kind of like having a similar type of game.”

It's not often you get to learn from some of the greats in the league. From Steph Curry to Andre Iguodala to Green and now Butler, Kuminga will continue to take notes as he hopes to take his game to the next level upon his return to the hardwood.

