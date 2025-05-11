SAN FRANCISCO – Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga’s valiant efforts weren’t enough for a Warriors' Game 3 victory Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing 102-97 at Chase Center.

The Warriors now have lost two consecutive games without an injured Steph Curry, falling in a two-games-to-one hole in the Western Conference semifinals.

Butler played the role of a superstar, and Kuminga was nothing short of sensational. The two combined to score 63 of the Warriors’ 97 points. Butler scored 33 on 12-of-26 shooting, his most since Game 1 of the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals, and also had seven rebounds and seven assists. Kuminga exploded off the bench for 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting.

He was the only Warrior with a positive plus/minus, finishing as a plus-5, and this was his first 30-point game since the calendar turned to 2025.

The team that revolutionized the three forgot about that part of the court without the greatest 3-point shooter ever. As the Warriors held a two-point lead at halftime, they had yet to make a single three for the second time ever in the first half of a game under Kerr. They became the first team to have a halftime lead in a playoff game without making any threes since the Cleveland Cavaliers did so against the Toronto Raptors in 2017.

As a team, the Warriors were 0 of 5 beyond the arc, marking the fourth time this season that a team went into halftime without any threes. Their five 3-point attempts were the fewest by any team this season, and this was the first game in which the Warriors didn’t have a three through the first two quarters since Jan. 6, 2020 – 476 games ago.

After going 0 of 5 in the first half, the Warriors went 10 of 18 in the second half.

Brandin Podziemski continued to struggle shooting, scoring only five points on 1-of-10 shooting. In three games this series, he has scored 19 points, and is 3 of 13 from long distance.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors’ Game 3 loss.

Playing Through Jimmy

The game plan was obvious going into Game 3, it became even more clear right from the jump: Give the ball to Butler.

Without Steph Curry, the offense completely changes and runs through his co-star. Butler repeatedly has said he isn’t a volume shooter and isn’t going to force his way to big scoring nights. He also understood the assignment Saturday night in front of the home fans.

Butler totaled 13 shots in Thursday’s Game 2 loss for 17 points. He then took seven in the first quarter of Game 3, going 5 of 7 for 11 of the Warriors’ 21 points. By halftime, Butler had taken as many shots as he did all last game (13) and his 18 points were one more than he finished two nights ago.

The second half was no different. Butler, through three quarters, was up to 28 points, his most this postseason. He added five more points in the fourth, but that wasn’t enough.

It didn’t matter who was in front of Butler. Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Julius Randle and more. He bodied every defender in his way. Anthony Edwards, welcome to the spin zone.

Jimmy put Ant in the spin cycle 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/IrTQjCh523 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2025

More Good Kuminga Minutes

Perhaps the main positive to Steve Kerr’s experimental minutes in Game 2 was Kuminga finding a rhythm offensively. He played 26 minutes, made his first eight shots and had a team-high 18 points off the bench. Kuminga, after the gam,e said he found his confidence again in the loss.

That’s how he played from the moment he stepped on the floor in Game 3. Kuminga put on a two-way athletic display, looking like the type of player the Warriors envisioned handing the keys to when they drafted him No. 7 overall. This blocked shot that led to an And-1 on the other side is just one example.

JK making plays on both ends 🤩pic.twitter.com/3SUsAMSEkU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2025

Kuminga followed Butler’s lead, attacking the Timberwolves frontcourt, but hitting a speed his veteran doesn’t have. Kuminga in the first half had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. He and Butler combined to score 30 of the Warriors’ 42 points going into halftime.

After tying his playoff career high of 18 points last game, Kuminga went into the fourth quarter Saturday with 20 points and was a game-high plus-14 at the time. Kuminga scored another 10 points in the fourth quarter, giving him his most points since Dec. 28, 2024.

Draymond’s Dud

What looked like an obvious charge halfway through the third quarter spelled disaster for the Warriors. They challenged the call, but lost and Draymond Green was given his fourth foul. Immediately, the Timberwolves took advantage of his absence.

Their next six made shots were all at the rim. Without Green, the Timberwolves drove with ease. Green didn’t give the Warriors much in the box score. His value also couldn’t have been more clear.

Then in the fourth quarter, Green and the Warriors again were on the wrong side of a challenge. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch challenged a foul call on Julius Randle, and upon review, Green was called for an offensive foul for grabbing Randle’s jersey. Not even 20 seconds later, Green was called for a foul contesting a dunk attempt, his sixth of the night. The Warriors were down 84-82 when he fouled out at the 4:38 mark of the fourth quarter.

Draymond Green fouled out in the fourth quarter of Game 3.



It's his 13th time fouling out in his postseason career. pic.twitter.com/XmsMutV4I9 — ESPN (@espn) May 11, 2025

Jaden McDaniels’ two free throws made it 86-82. The Warriors were outscored 16-15 the rest of the game. In 29 minutes, Green’s final line was two points, two rebounds, four assists, two steals, five turnovers and six fouls. It was a night to forget for the four-time champion.

