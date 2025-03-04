Why Butler vs. Brunson is matchup to watch in Warriors-Knicks game

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Bonta Hill and Zena Keita at 1 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

After losing a game in which they were favored last weekend, the Warriors, sprinting toward the regular-season finish, are in the daunting position of trying to offset it Tuesday by winning a game in which they are underdogs.

And they might have to do it without Stephen Curry, who is listed as questionable with soreness in his right ankle that was tweaked Monday in a win over the Hornets in Charlotte.

Which would put the brightest spotlight yet on Jimmy Butler III.

Butler could be making his first appearance without Curry when the Warriors (33-28) face the Knicks (40-20) at Madison Square Garden in New York. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 3:30 with Warriors Pregame, with tipoff scheduled for 4:30.

The Knicks have one of the best offenses in the NBA, ranking fourth in rating (118.7) and fifth in scoring (117.6 points per game. It’s built around sturdy guard Jalen Brunson, who is eighth in the league in scoring, averaging 26.1 points per game and eighth in assists, averaging 7.4 assists per game.

New York’s formula is simple: When Brunson controls the action, victory tends to follow.

If Curry is declared out, Butler’s scoring and playmaking makes him Golden State’s best option at countering Brunson’s impact. Butler also can control the action. He’s averaging 16.0 points and 5.4 assists per game since joining the Warriors on Feb. 8. He scored 25 points in his debut but has since tapered off; he has a total of 24 points in his last three games.

Any chance of the Warriors winning without Curry almost certainly would require excellent defense but also an exceptional offensive game from at least one player. Butler’s last game with at least 30 points was on Dec. 16 when as a member of the Miami Heat, he poured 35 in a one-point loss at Detroit. Can he cook up another such outburst?

The only Warriors with games of at least 30 points this season are Jonathan Kuminga, who is sidelined, and Curry, whose status is in doubt.

The Warriors won two of the first three games of this road trip, with two remaining. After facing the Knicks, they will stay in New York and close the trip Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets.

A 4-1 trip would be successful, but after losing to the underdog 76ers last Saturday, the Warriors would have to beat the Knicks to have any chance of that. A 3-2 trip would be unremarkable, given Golden State’s goal to finish no lower than sixth in the tough Western Conference.

