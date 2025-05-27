Jimmy Butler’s famous “Playoff Jimmy” alter ego didn't shine in full form for the Warriors during the 2025 NBA playoffs, but “Off-Season Jimmy” has been front and center ever since Golden State was eliminated.

On Monday, a video of a vacationing Butler went viral after he was pranked with a card magic trick that turned into a snake scare by Colombian artist J Balvin.

Butler, who did suffer a pelvic contusion after falling hard on his rear during Golden State’s first-round series against the Houston Rockets, fell on his butt once again -- but he seemed to be OK this time around, leaving everyone around him crying laughing.

Jimmy Butler gets pranked by a magician with a snake 🐍🪄



(via jimmybutler/IG) pic.twitter.com/FwSRKmuhx7 — Whistle (@WhistleSports) May 26, 2025

Butler’s immediate reaction was priceless, as he fell out of his chair.

“Get that snake away from me, dog,” Butler exclaimed to Balvin. “I swear to God, I’ll fight. I swear to God -- I don’t play with snakes.”

And Balvin had fun with Butler’s off-guard fear.

“That was a good one, eh?” Balvin sarcastically asked Butler, to which the Warrior replied, “No, it’s not.”

Butler seems to be having a -- mostly -- good time during the offseason leading up to the 2025-26 NBA season. The trade-off, though, is that he’ll likely never trust someone trying a magic trick on him ever again, let alone something involving a box of cards.

