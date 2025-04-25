Warriors provide update on Butler's injury, Game 3 status

Warriors forward Jimmy Butler avoided a major injury, but his status for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets is up in the air.

An MRI confirmed Butler sustained a pelvis and deep gluteal muscle contusion, the Warriors shared Friday, and his status for Saturday's game at Chase Center is questionable.

This comes after ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday night, citing a league source, that Butler sustained a deep glute muscle contusion and his availability for Saturday's game at Chase Center is in "serious jeopardy." Charania reported that Butler's MRI revealed no pelvic fractures or structural damage.

Before the updates about Butler's status, NBC Sports Bay Area's Tristi Rodriguez spoke to Stanford Medicine's Dr. Marc Safran, M.D., about when the 35-year-old might be able to return to the court.

"Totally a guess because we don't know the degree of damage, but my guess is, if it's nothing structural, if you will, it's just inflammation, it's really going to be about managing the pain and what he can play through and being able to play effectively through," Dr. Safran said. "He's a motivated guy that wants to get out and play, and so he'll come back as soon as it's absolutely possible without trying to put himself at greater risk.

"So, fortunately, again, if it's not structural, which the MRI will tell us, then it's just really more a function of being able to manage the inflammation, manage the pain to be able to get him out there.

"So, is the next game completely out of the picture? No, it's not. But most people, because of where this is, it can take a week to two or three to actually get back. But I think they're going to do obviously everything in their power to reduce inflammation, get him back to doing what he wants to get out and do."

Butler sustained the injury late in the first quarter of the Warriors' Game 2 loss to the Rockets and was ruled out midway through the second quarter with a pelvis contusion.

Though it seems Butler will miss Saturday's pivotal swing game, his agent, Bernie Lee, texted ESPN's Marc J. Spears with a cryptic message.

"There is some hope, though," Spears shared Thursday on ESPN's "NBA Today." "Bernie Lee, Jimmy Butler's agent, texted me saying, 'Pray for the bear.' That tells me that's some optimism for Jimmy."

If Butler misses Saturday's game, the Warriors have to hope that it's a one-game absence and he's able to return for Monday's Game 4.

