Why Butler believes Warriors are ‘fine' despite blowout Game 5 loss

Despite a lopsided 131-116 Game 5 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at Toyota Center, there’s no reason for the Warriors to panic.

At least that’s what wing Jimmy Butler shared after the Rockets forced a Game 6 set for Friday night at Chase Center.

“We’re fine. Our confidence isn’t going to waver any,” Butler told reporters.

If anyone has experienced the extremes of a seven-game NBA playoff series, it’s Butler.

During the 2023 Eastern Conference finals, Butler and the Miami Heat gave up a three-to-nothing series lead to the Boston Celtics. The Heat, ultimately, dodged humiliation after winning the series in Game 7.

A year earlier, specifically on May 11, 2022, the Warriors were thumped by the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round series, losing by 39. Golden State responded and won the series in Game 6.

Although Golden State ended up losing by 15 against the Rockets on Wednesday, Butler and Co. were down by as much as 31 points before the inexperienced Warriors bench battled back in the second half.

The similarities between what both the Warriors and Butler experienced a few years back are striking, but the six-time NBA All-Star is confident he and his teammates have what it takes to seal the deal on Friday.

“We’re going to start out better,” Butler added. “We’re going to play a better overall game because we know how good of a team we are as a unit.

“We know how good our players are as individuals. So, as starters, we got to kick us off better, which we know that we will do. We will be fine.”

Butler, who went 2 of 10 overall and missed all three of his 3-point attempts on Wednesday, will need to do his part to close out what has been a feisty series back in the Bay.

If not, it’s for certain that the Warriors won’t be in a “fine” situation then.

