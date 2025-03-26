Watch Heat honor Butler with tribute video before Warriors game

The Heat paid homage to their former star forward on Tuesday as Jimmy Butler made his highly anticipated return to Miami.

Butler, who was traded to the Warriors at last month's NBA deadline, was introduced for the first time in six years on the opposing end. Before Heat PA announcer Michael Baiamonte belted Butler's name, Miami honored the six-time NBA All-Star with a special tribute video.

Jimmy Butler watching the Heat's tribute video for him ❤ pic.twitter.com/1lXfL6HphN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 26, 2025

Fans in attendance rose to their feet while the 40-second video montage played inside Kaseya Center. After Baiamonte shouted his iconic "Jim-my Butler" intro, fans cheered and gave Butler a warm welcome back.

Butler embraced the crowd right back, holding his arms to the crowd before the introductions carried over to the Heat side.

Jimmy returns to Kaseya Center for the first time as a Warrior 🙌 pic.twitter.com/towxMczFxV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2025

Over the past few days, Butler has downplayed the emotions of this game but openly expressed his gratitude to the fanbase and city.

Butler led an often undermanned Heat squad to five postseason trips and two NBA Finals appearances.

Even though things didn't end the way both sides had hoped, it's clear Butler still has a lot of love for Heat fans -- and the feeling is mutual.

