Jackson recalls Butler's unforgettable advice after Warriors-Grizzlies

If you want advice from Warriors star forward Jimmy Butler, you might have to physically earn it.

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson learned that the hard way.

Jackson, appearing on Wednesday's edition of Fan Duel TV's "Run It Back," was asked if he's received advice from a player on another team. He listed Butler as one of the three players he's sought words of wisdom from, but the delivery left a lasting impression on his head -- literally.

"When we played the Warriors, excuse my language, but he smacked the s--t out of my head after the game," Jackson said. "He was like, 'What's up, young fella?' And smacked me and told me a couple things."

Ouch.

Butler's Warriors and Jackson's Grizzlies met in the first NBA play-in game between the Western Conference's No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Golden State outlasted Memphis 121-116 behind Butler's 38 points.

Jackson received a DNP-CD (Did Not Play, Coach's Decision) in the Grizzlies' loss.

Memphis drafted Jackson in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. As a rookie, Jackson turned heads while appearing in 48 games (18 starts) and averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.7 minutes.

After returning in late January from a foot injury that required surgery in Year 2, Jackson experienced a bit of a sophomore slump through 29 games. He averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.8 minutes.

In addition to Butler, Jackson revealed Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram as the other players who have given him helpful advice as he navigates his young NBA career.

"I always ask these guys what was it for them that got them over that hump," Jackson said. "Because everyone has years where it's kind of a slump year, whether it's at this next level or college or high school. Just finding a way to get over that hump. All of them just told me the same thing. It's about how many reps you get up."

The 20-year-old certainly appreciates the advice from Butler, a 14-year pro, and it'll be an interaction he likely won't ever forget.

